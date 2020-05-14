EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

In other news, Director John Garabedian bought 11,183 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $178,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Goldman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 in the last 90 days. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EVO Payments by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EVO Payments by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 1,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.54. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

