EVOS (EVOS) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One EVOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. EVOS has a total market capitalization of $8,179.44 and approximately $43.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EVOS has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EVOS alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000175 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00406395 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010323 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000534 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.