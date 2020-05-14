EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,191,138 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.96% of EXACT Sciences worth $83,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,335,000 after acquiring an additional 479,812 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after acquiring an additional 375,796 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 125.1% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 661,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 367,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,163,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.28. 617,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,621. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

