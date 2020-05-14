ExclusiveCoin Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $251,764.44 and $6,741.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

