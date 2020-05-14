Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. Exelixis accounts for about 0.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 296,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,306. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $66,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 741,599 shares of company stock worth $16,515,500 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

