Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.20% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 13,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $229,461.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 741,599 shares of company stock valued at $16,515,500 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after buying an additional 293,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,513,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after buying an additional 777,140 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,561,000 after buying an additional 3,541,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after buying an additional 5,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

