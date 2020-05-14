Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.49. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

EYEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 903,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 82,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $187,118.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,701.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

