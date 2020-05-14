F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director Purchases $12,200.00 in Stock

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director Frank C. Mencini purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,890.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 6,935,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,526. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

