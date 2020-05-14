FansTime Market Cap Hits $480,260.68 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. FansTime has a market cap of $480,260.68 and $33,656.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FansTime has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, FCoin and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.81 or 0.01989548 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00170064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00039216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinEgg, CoinMex, Gate.io, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

