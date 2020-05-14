Fantasy Sports (DFS) Reaches Market Cap of $37,150.30

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 167.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $37,150.30 and approximately $12.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.25 or 0.03370195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00054693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030673 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

