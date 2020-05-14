Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to report sales of $71.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.88 million to $71.80 million. Fastly posted sales of $46.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $286.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.60 million to $290.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $366.99 million, with estimates ranging from $352.00 million to $383.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vi, sold 88,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,822,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,164,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,009,408 and have sold 554,084 shares valued at $12,051,606.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

