Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,374. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,764,000 after buying an additional 571,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 282,710 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,307,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,233,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after buying an additional 112,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after buying an additional 106,199 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

