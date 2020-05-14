Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. 39,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,374. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.76. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

