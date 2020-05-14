Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,063.73 ($79.76).

Several research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf dropped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Ferguson to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total transaction of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble bought 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, with a total value of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89).

LON:FERG opened at GBX 6,024 ($79.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,226.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,408.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

