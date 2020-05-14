Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,625 ($87.15) price objective (down previously from GBX 8,075 ($106.22)) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ferguson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 4,740 ($62.35) to GBX 6,181 ($81.31) in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,283.68 ($82.66).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson stock traded down GBX 206 ($2.71) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,818 ($76.53). 579,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,226.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,408.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Drabble purchased 4,983 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, with a total value of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89). Also, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total transaction of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.