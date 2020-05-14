Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,000 at Deutsche Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,670 ($87.74) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,283.68 ($82.66).

LON:FERG traded down GBX 206 ($2.71) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,818 ($76.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,226.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,408.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51.

In other Ferguson news, insider Geoffrey Drabble bought 4,983 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, with a total value of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89). Also, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

