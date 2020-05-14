Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to GBX 7,399

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,670 ($87.74) to GBX 7,399 ($97.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FERG. Oddo Securities reduced their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,283.68 ($82.66).

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at GBX 5,822 ($76.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,226.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,408.24. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97.

In related news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, for a total transaction of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

