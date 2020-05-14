Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.44.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Ferrari by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,557,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,552,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,273,000 after acquiring an additional 101,747 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,788,000 after buying an additional 164,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,609,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,973,000 after buying an additional 187,358 shares during the period. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.76. 180,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.33. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $180.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $1.2351 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

