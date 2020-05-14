Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Ferrari by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,130,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,497,000 after purchasing an additional 116,924 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 96.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 95.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.82.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.76. The stock had a trading volume of 180,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,672. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.34. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $180.95.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.2351 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

