Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 2.33

NYSE:RACE traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.33. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $180.95.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $1.2351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

