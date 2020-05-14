Fetch One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.64 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Fetch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.42 or 0.03409482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00054671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

