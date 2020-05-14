Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 17,236 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 189.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after buying an additional 1,592,568 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,224,000 after buying an additional 244,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after buying an additional 153,041 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,213,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of VEEV opened at $195.15 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $202.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $35,949.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,149. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

