Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 19,105 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.96% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $79.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

