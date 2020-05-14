Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 20,783 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 148.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Hubbell worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.98. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

