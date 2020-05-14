Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 13,686 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

