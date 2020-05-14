Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 18,756 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Target were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after buying an additional 306,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after buying an additional 363,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock opened at $119.14 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.68.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

