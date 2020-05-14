Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 755 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $292.45 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

