Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,040,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

