Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91,721 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.11% of RealPage worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RP. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in RealPage by 43.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Shares of RP stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05. RealPage Inc has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 119.87 and a beta of 1.05.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $10,801,898.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,768,442.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,345,180. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

