Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,709 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 598,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 275,996 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 192,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,518,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $101.26 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

