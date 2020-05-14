Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Shares of GM stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

