Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.16 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,763,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.34 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

