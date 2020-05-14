Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Hasbro by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after acquiring an additional 309,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after acquiring an additional 302,993 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after acquiring an additional 306,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $62.84 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.94.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

