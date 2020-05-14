Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after buying an additional 11,052,918 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after buying an additional 128,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,125,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,770,000 after buying an additional 489,266 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after buying an additional 2,013,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

