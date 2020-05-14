Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.42. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

