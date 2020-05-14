Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 17,367 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.13% of East West Bancorp worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after buying an additional 969,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after buying an additional 2,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,975,000 after buying an additional 965,403 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,388,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,311,000 after buying an additional 240,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,229,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,584,000 after buying an additional 105,748 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.