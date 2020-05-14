Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,292 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 92,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,498,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN opened at $64.95 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

