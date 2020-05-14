Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 30,539 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,539 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.22% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 574,437 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 757,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 262,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 262,528 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at $21,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMS stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

