Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 317 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $5,333,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $313,996,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,453 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.87.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,044.10 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $944.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,076.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

