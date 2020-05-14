Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 34,301 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,301 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in General Mills by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $64.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

