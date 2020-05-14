Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 35,962 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,962 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.