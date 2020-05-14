Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 1.51% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CATH opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

