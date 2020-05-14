Financial Comparison: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) versus eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Etsy has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 8.76% 18.68% 5.51% eBay 44.44% 63.44% 10.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Etsy and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 1 3 14 0 2.72 eBay 4 14 10 0 2.21

Etsy currently has a consensus price target of $74.74, indicating a potential downside of 8.44%. eBay has a consensus price target of $41.77, indicating a potential downside of 0.63%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than Etsy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Etsy and eBay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $818.38 million 11.84 $95.89 million $0.76 107.41 eBay $10.80 billion 2.73 $1.79 billion $2.32 18.12

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Etsy. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

eBay beats Etsy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses. The company offers approximately 50 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy payments, a payment processing service; promoted listings, an on-site advertising service that allows sellers to pay for prominent placement of their listings in search results; shipping labels, which allows sellers in the United States and Canada to purchase discounted shipping labels; and pattern, a service that allows sellers to build custom Websites, as well as offers seller tools and education resources to manage the administrative side of their businesses. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

