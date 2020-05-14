Financial Review: Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) & WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -1.15% -0.42% -0.05% WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $17.90 million 2.22 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 2.89 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

WCF Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broadway Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Broadway Financial and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

