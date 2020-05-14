FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 351.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 34,989 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $201.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $577.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.78. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,742 shares of company stock worth $7,816,845. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

