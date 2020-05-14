FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $230.06 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.