FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,896 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,486,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,425 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 671,381 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $171.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

