FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

