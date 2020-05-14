FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $216.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

