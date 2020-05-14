FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.15 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $153.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -862.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

In related news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,673 shares of company stock worth $10,741,791. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

